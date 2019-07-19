BROSE AGNES JEAN "AGGIE"

A Garfield girl who became a Pittsburgh woman passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Thomas L. "Big Tommy" Brose, Sr.; proud mother of Thomas L., Jr. (Annie), Jeannie Byrne (Patrick) and June Mueller (Kirk); grandmother of Lauren (Patrick), Thomas III (Jill), Patrick, Jr. (Kerry), Tricia (Sean), Bridget, James, Brianna and Brett; great-grandmother of Thomas, Kiley, Nathan, and Maxwell; sister of James M. Burns, Jr. (Joan) and June N. Coyne-Givens; sister-in-law of Jack Brose; also survived by generations of nieces and nephews, cousins, and devoted friends and colleagues. Aggie's fierce love, pride and passion that she held for her family and friends was paralleled by the passion she had for her community. Aggie worked tirelessly as an organizer and advocate to help the people of her community and Pittsburgh access opportunities to achieve the highest quality of life. She was a mentor dedicated to sharing skills and resources developed over a lifetime of commitment to her community. Over the years, Aggie was a leader within the St. Lawrence O'Toole Parish, Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, NeighborWorks of Western Pennsylvania, VFW Post 214 and the Bloomfield Garfield Corporation where she served as Deputy Director for over 40 years. Aggie accomplished all of this while being a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral will commence on Monday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Mission, at 10 a.m. Special memories and stories can be shared at [email protected] Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.