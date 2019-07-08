Home

Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
310 Kane Blvd
(Scott Twp.) Pgh, PA
MANTINI AGNES L.

Age 91, of Upper St. Clair/Scott Twp., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred E. Mantini; loving mother of Dr. Lisa A. Mantini, Janis L. Mantini (Theodore Rutkowski), Michael A. Mantini (Jackie), Daniel E. Mantini (Luisa) and Matthew J. Mantini (Andrea Spandonis); sister of Michael Iglar (Magdalene) and the late Jon Iglar (surviving, Anne); grandmother of Julie and Alexandra Wright, Andrew and Emma Rutkowski, Michael, Jay, Daniel, Brian, Chase and Clark Mantini. Visitation, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 310 Kane Blvd., (Scott Twp.) Pgh., 15243. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. See more about Agnes at henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
