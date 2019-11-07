|
LEWIS AGNES (AGGIE)
Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019, formerly of Hazelwood. Daughter of the late John Pancoast and Elizabeth Pall; wife of the late Joseph Lewis. Aggie was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Parish, and served as a cafeteria worker in the school for 28 years. She was well known for her chocolate chip cookies; loving mother of Joe (Janet) Lewis of Kennedy Twp. and Linda Kuc (Gary Claus) of Russelton; beloved grandmother of Stacie Kuc; and great-grandmother of Emily Higgs, both of Hazelwood; dear sister of Evelyn Berwick of Kilbuck, Pa. Aggie was predeceased by her sisters, Betty Caterino, Mary Louise Perris, Dorothy Mamajek, and Carol Rush. Friends received at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116 on Friday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church, Saturday at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka Kansas 66675-8516. Donate online or at 855-448-3997.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019