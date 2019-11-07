Home

POWERED BY

Services
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-8116
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES (AGGIE) LEWIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AGNES (AGGIE) LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS AGNES (AGGIE)

Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019, formerly of Hazelwood. Daughter of the late John Pancoast and Elizabeth Pall; wife of the late Joseph Lewis. Aggie was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Parish, and served as a cafeteria worker in the school for 28 years. She was well known for her chocolate chip cookies; loving mother of Joe (Janet) Lewis of Kennedy Twp. and Linda Kuc (Gary Claus) of Russelton; beloved grandmother of Stacie Kuc; and great-grandmother of Emily Higgs, both of Hazelwood; dear sister of Evelyn Berwick of Kilbuck, Pa. Aggie was predeceased by her sisters, Betty Caterino, Mary Louise Perris, Dorothy Mamajek, and Carol Rush. Friends received at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116 on Friday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church, Saturday at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka Kansas 66675-8516. Donate online or at 855-448-3997.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AGNES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -