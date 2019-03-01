|
BILLANTI AGNES M. (KRAPPWEIS)
Age 88 of Brookline, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved wife for over 63 years to Frank A.; mother of Frances (Dave) Edwards and Anthony (Kathy) Billanti; sister of Sr. Mary Philomena P.C., Betty Novak, Josephine Holland and the late George Parks, Florian Krappweis and Joseph "Butch" Schmidt; grandmother of Suzanne Edwards (Jon Fustine), David Edwards, Frank (Emily Marburger) Billanti, Joanna (Aaron) Carlson and Angela Billanti. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd, 412-561-0380, Sunday, 6-8 and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, at 10 a.m., in the Church of the Resurrection. Aggie was the ultimate loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.
