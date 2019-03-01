Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES BILLANTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES M. (KRAPPWEIS) BILLANTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

AGNES M. (KRAPPWEIS) BILLANTI Obituary
BILLANTI AGNES M. (KRAPPWEIS)

Age 88 of Brookline, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved wife for over 63 years to Frank A.; mother of Frances (Dave) Edwards and Anthony (Kathy) Billanti; sister of Sr. Mary Philomena P.C., Betty Novak, Josephine Holland and the late George Parks, Florian Krappweis and Joseph "Butch" Schmidt; grandmother of Suzanne Edwards (Jon Fustine), David Edwards, Frank (Emily Marburger) Billanti, Joanna (Aaron) Carlson and Angela Billanti. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd, 412-561-0380, Sunday, 6-8 and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, at 10 a.m., in the Church of the Resurrection. Aggie was the ultimate loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.


www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now