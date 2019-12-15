Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
AGNES M. (MUELLER) CARUSO-O'KEEFE

AGNES M. (MUELLER) CARUSO-O'KEEFE Obituary
CARUSO-O'KEEFE AGNES M. (MUELLER)

Of the North Side, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Basil "Buzz" Caruso and the late Harry Floyd O'Keefe; loving mother of Patrick J. O'Keefe (Debbie), Thomas E. O'Keefe and the late Daniel H. and Mary E. O'Keefe; proud grandmother of Kristin O'Keefe, Christopher O'Keefe (Nicole), Daniel O'Keefe (Dawn) and Kevin O'Keefe (Heidi); also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter's Church 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
