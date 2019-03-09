EHRMAN AGNES M. "DOLLY"

Agnes M. "Dolly" Ehrman, our loving mother, wife and grandmother died this 7th day of March 2019 at the age of 95. Better known to friends as Dolly, the youngest of seven children born to James and Agnes McIlree. Dolly was born in Montrose, Scotland and raised and schooled in Greenock, Scotland. After high school and during World War II, she entered the women's land army and served two years. Dolly worked as a munitions inspector in Hillington, Scotland. The backyard of her house was a hilltop overlooking the railroad from Greenock to Glasgow. She and her sisters used to stand and wave to the American troops who landed in Greenock when the USA joined the war effort. Little did she know that one of those GI's would be her husband. In 1944, she took a vacation to Wales with her sister. While in Wales, one day, she met an American who was on Rand R from "Zemke's Wolfpack", the 56th Fighter Group in the 8th Air Force. This Technical Sergeant, her husband to be, was Ray Ehrman and she found immediate attraction and after a whirlwind courtship, the couple married at the Cedars in Scotland on April 18, 1945. Coming to the U.S. on the Queen Mary with thousands of British wives, the couple settled in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill and later moved to Ross Township. Dolly worked at and then managed The Bombay Shop in the Northway Mall and volunteered at the John Kane Hospital. She then volunteered at the Carriage House which was in the Wightman School in Squirrel Hill. Dolly enjoyed her trips to the slots in Atlantic City. She loved the beach and a couple of summers she rented a summer cottage at the shore. She also enjoyed a summer camp outside of Greensburg, PA; there are three children from their marriage, Jim and (Nancy), Victoria Al-Ebrahim (and Paul Rehwald), and Philip (and Barb); in addition, they had eight grandchildren; Thari, Dana, Bibi, Tracy, Benjamin, Alex, Kyle and Brennan; also survived by four great-grandchildren; Luluwa, Sami, Laith and Maya. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 4 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (3 - 4 p.m.). Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. Contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1725 Washington Rd #509, Pittsburgh, PA 15241, or Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15207 or , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.schugar.com

