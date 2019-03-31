|
WOLOSZYK AGNES M.
Agnes passed peacefully on March 29, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a resident of Avalon. Agnes is survived by her brother, Robert (Janet) Woloszyk; sister-in-law, Lois Woloszyk; and many loving nieces and nephews, which includes Deborah Woloszyk, and Theresa Sarti. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Stella (Blatt) Woloszyk; brother Paul Woloszyk; and her nephew Jarrod Boehm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter Parish 720 Arch St. Pgh, PA 15212 on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to SPERLING FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019