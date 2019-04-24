COSTA AIDA (SKIP) ASQUINI

Age 91, of South Park, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Martin Favero Costa; her father, John Asquini; mother, Domenico (Nina) Raptist; brother, Robert Asquini; and sister, Evelyn Covi; Aida is survived by her son, Martin (Linda) of South Park; grandson, Britton (Valerie) of Canonsburg; granddaughter, Kaitlyn of New York; and great-grandson, Gianni of Canonsburg. Aida grew up in Brentwood, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Brentwood High School and went on to graduate from Penn State University, where she met Marty, the love of her life. They married on January 6, 1951, settled in the South Hills of Pittsburgh, and for 67 years never left each other's side. Aida loved seeing her son play basketball in College. She loved her family and cherished every minute spent with her son, grandchildren, and most recently, great-grandson. Aida loved to cook, garden, watch the birds and wildlife from her kitchen window, have lunch with her high school girlfriends, entertain, read, and do the crossword puzzle in the Post-Gazette every day. She loved going to the beach with her family, playing word games with her grandchildren, and hearing about their adventures, whether it was in school, athletic events, or just having fun. Aida loved dogs and always welcomed them as family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Aida's name to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Please join us on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. for a Celebratory Service at the Baldwin Community United Methodist Church, 5001 Baptist Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Arrangements of care trusted to HOUSE OF LAW, INC.

