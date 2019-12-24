Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Maronite Church
1000 Lindsay Road
Carnegie, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AIDA FARAH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AIDA FARAH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AIDA FARAH Obituary
FARAH AIDA

Age 46, of Oakdale, peacefully at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Naji F. Farah; daughter of the late Adib Abboud and Victoria El-Hachem; loving mother of Mira, Joelle, and Celine Farah; dear sister of Antoine (Therese) Abboud, Melhem (Samar) Abboud, Elias (Gladys) Abboud, Lina (Youssef) Bourjeily and Jocelyne  (George) Jabra. Friends welcome THURSDAY, 4-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY in Our Lady of Victory Maronite Church, 1000 Lindsay Rd., Carnegie, PA 15106. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AIDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now