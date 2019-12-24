|
Age 46, of Oakdale, peacefully at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Naji F. Farah; daughter of the late Adib Abboud and Victoria El-Hachem; loving mother of Mira, Joelle, and Celine Farah; dear sister of Antoine (Therese) Abboud, Melhem (Samar) Abboud, Elias (Gladys) Abboud, Lina (Youssef) Bourjeily and Jocelyne (George) Jabra. Friends welcome THURSDAY, 4-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY in Our Lady of Victory Maronite Church, 1000 Lindsay Rd., Carnegie, PA 15106. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019