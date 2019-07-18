Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Age 90, of Point Breeze, born in County Offaly, Ireland, passed away in her home quietly surrounded by her family on Wednesday July 17, 2019. Devoted mother of Ann, Larry (Laurie), Nula, Brendan (Martha) and Liam (Laura) Minnock; grandmother of Regina, Michael, Maricarin and Aidan Minnock; loving sister of Joan Gorry. Preceded in death by her adored husband, Larryl; her loving son, Patrick (survived by Robin); two brothers and five sisters in Ireland. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. She had an Irish song for everyone. Never was there such a kind and gentle woman. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOMES, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Friday from 3-7 p.m., where funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bede Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
