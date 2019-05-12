SKIRBOLL ALAN BARRY

Born on July 14th, 1933, died on May 10th, 2019. He was a devoted son of the late Jack and Anne Skirboll; loving husband, of almost 59 years, to Jackie Loikrec Skirboll; amazing father to Eve Skirboll, Robin Skirboll (Mark Blecher), Jim Skirboll, and Dory Skirboll Levine (David Levine); "Zaydie" to Jake Dater, Nina Dater, Zoe Skirboll, Haley Levine, Thomas Levine, Milo Blecher, and Ari Blecher; phenomenal brother to Linda Zwang and the late Stanley Skirboll; compassionate uncle to his nieces and nephews. Alan was an entrepreneur, a small business owner of Diamond's 5 and 10, Franklin 5 and 10, Franklin Fabrics, Penn Variety, the Salad Company, the Second Plate, Dorian's Catering, the Coffee Shoppe at Montefoire Hospital, and U-Parc. He was a member of the Tree Of Life Congregation and Men's Club and volunteered at the Squirrel Hill Food Pantry. He was an avid squash and pool player at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh. Alan had an amazing characteristic of making everyone feel special when meeting them. He made the world a better place and he was truly one of a kind. Big Al will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside, on Sunday, May 12th, at 10 a.m. NO PRIOR VISITATION. Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Tree of Life*Or L'Simcha Congregation at 5898 Wilkins Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217, and the JFCS Squirrel Hill Food Pantry at 5743 Bartlett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.