CHAMBERLAIN ALAN D.

Age 78, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Beaver, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born January 5, 1941 in Hazleton, PA, he was a son of the late James H. and Helen (Houghtaling) Chamberlain. He completed his undergraduate degree in 1963 at Drexel University and earned his Masters degree in civil engineering at the University of Illinois. He went on to proudly serve as an officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Vietnam War. During the following years, he taught engineering at Penn State, Beaver Campus, and worked as a civil engineer with the F. B. Leopold Company in Zelienople, PA. Alan later served as a Professor of Civil Engineering at Point Park University and retired after more than 20 years. He was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and volunteered at Fallingwater as a tour guide. He also shared his love of books by volunteering at the Brentwood Library. Alan will be sadly missed by his sons, Thomas (Jenny) Chamberlain, Gainesville, FL, and Robert Chamberlain, Erie; and his daughter, Emily (Andrew) Gedman, Beaver; one brother, Harry (Cathie) Chamberlain, Collegeville, PA; three sisters, Carol (Harold) Heller, Narbeth, PA, Mary (Bernie) Bast, Bethlehem, PA, and Eileen Chamberlain, Philadelphia; two cherished grandchildren, Vivian and Teddy Gedman; and numerous nieces and nephews. As per Alan's wishes, all services were private. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, PA. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for the excellent care and comfort Alan received during his final days. Memorial contributions in Alan's name may be made to the Brentwood Library, 3501 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.