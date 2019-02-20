KASKA ALAN E.

Age 66 of Bentleyville, formerly of Venetia died Friday, February 15, 2019 in his home. Born September 18, 1952 in Clairton, he is the son of Dorothy (Garber) Kaska of Clairton and the late Stanley Kaska. After his graduation from high school, Alan moved to New Haven, Connecticut to attend the Culinary Institute of America and finished his degree in New York. While living there he worked at Yale University, then West Point as a chef. After graduating from culinary school he moved to Miami for a short time and worked at the University of Miami, before returning home to Pittsburgh and working at Christopher's on Mt Washington under Chef Jack Rich. Then with the help of Executive Chef Paul Long opened the Hyehold Restaurant in Pittsburgh. During that time he was honored to be published as one of Pittsburgh's up and coming chefs in the area. While working as a chef he was recognized by many world renowned Chefs and Master Chefs. When working at St. Clair Country Club he worked with Executive Chef Gino Croce, CEC, AAC. Over the years he worked many jobs and projects with his very close friends Chef Bryon Bardy CMC, AAC, Chef William Foust CEC, AAC and Chef Nicholas Coletti CEC, AAC. Alan also earned his real estate license and worked as a broker for Century 21 Real Estate. A loving father and grandfather he enjoyed reading, gardening, antiquing and even raising chickens and livestock. He attempted to retire but found he was unsatisfied and spent his last four years working at the Washington Country Club with Executive Chef Scott Burkhart. Surviving are a mother, Dorothy Kaska; a son, Joshua Kaska; a daughter and son-in-law, Noel and Jeffrey Skorvan of Carroll Twp.; two brothers, Andrew "Grant" Kaska of West Newton and Randy (Yolanta) Kaska of Imperial; a sister, Cynthia (Curtis) Tanner of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Alexa, Kylie and Ava Skorvan and Julian and Victoria Kaska; one niece and two nephews, Amber Kaska and, Jaden and Drew Kaska. Friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering on Saturday, February 23rd from Noon – 2 p.m., in the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767. Condolences can be made online at:

