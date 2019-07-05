|
|
STERNER ALAN E.
Age 68, of Darlington, PA, born June 20, 1951 in Ford City, PA, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Sterner. He had served in the US Navy, worked for Fulton Organ Company for many years before starting AES Organs, and built many "Sterner" organs for local churches. In keeping with Alan's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Blairsville, PA. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019