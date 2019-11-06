Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
More Obituaries for ALAN MANDEL
ALAN F. MANDEL

ALAN F. MANDEL Obituary
MANDEL ALAN F.

On Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Hiedovitz) Mandel; beloved father of Allison and Jay Levin, Michael and Laura Mandel; brother-in-law of Caren Lever and Dr. Harry M. Lever; Pop Pop of Samantha and Joshua Levin, Zachary and Hazel Mandel; uncle of Rabbi Aaron (Cantor Jodi Sered-Lever) Lever and Jonathan (Jennifer) Lever. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Thursday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 noon - 1 p.m.) Interment Homestead Hebrew Cemetery. Contributions may be made to www.climbonfoundation.org or www.msworld.org or charity of donor's choice. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
