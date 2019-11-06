|
MANDEL ALAN F.
On Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Hiedovitz) Mandel; beloved father of Allison and Jay Levin, Michael and Laura Mandel; brother-in-law of Caren Lever and Dr. Harry M. Lever; Pop Pop of Samantha and Joshua Levin, Zachary and Hazel Mandel; uncle of Rabbi Aaron (Cantor Jodi Sered-Lever) Lever and Jonathan (Jennifer) Lever. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Thursday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 noon - 1 p.m.) Interment Homestead Hebrew Cemetery. Contributions may be made to www.climbonfoundation.org or www.msworld.org or charity of donor's choice. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019