LINN ALAN L.

At Vero Beach, FL, on Friday, April 19, 2019, Alan L. Linn, age 90, formerly of Shannopin Highlands, Kilbuck Twp, PA. Alan was educated at Clarion University and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He served in the Army Air Force and was an associate at the McDonald-Linn Funeral Home for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Allegheny County Funeral Directors Association, North Boroughs Post #116 of the American Legion, and Avalon Lodge #657 F&AM. Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Linn; sons, Jeffrey Linn and David Linn (Lyn); grandsons, Andrew and Nicholas Linn. He was father of Gregory Linn (deceased). Friends are invited to a graveside service 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at West Union Cemetery, Wexford Warrendale Road, Pine Twp. followed by a celebration of life luncheon at the Springfield Grill, 70001 Crider Road, Mars, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, Avalon, PA.