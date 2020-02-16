Home

Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
ALAN N. SCABILLONI


1964 - 2020
ALAN N. SCABILLONI Obituary
SCABILLONI ALAN N.

Age 55, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home. He was born November 27, 1964 in Pittsburgh; a son of the late Samuel and Mary Cindrich Scabilloni. Mr. Scabilloni was part owner of Marsa Inc., a masonry contractor in Castle Shannon. He was an avid ice hockey fan, player and coach. Surviving are his wife, DeAnn Schmitt Scabilloni; a son, Nicholas (Gerrica Earnest) two daughters, Lauren Mooney (Mike Malachosky) of New Eagle and Taylor Scabilloni of Ellsworth; four brothers, Paul, Dan, Sam and Matt; a sister, Gail; five grandchildren, Carson, Corey, Kallie, Jace and Kenadee; and many nieces and nephews. Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a son, Ken Mooney, Jr., and a sister, Joan. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where a blessing service will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, February 19, 2020.  Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery. Condolences to kegel funeralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
