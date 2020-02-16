|
|
SCABILLONI ALAN N.
Age 55, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home. He was born November 27, 1964 in Pittsburgh; a son of the late Samuel and Mary Cindrich Scabilloni. Mr. Scabilloni was part owner of Marsa Inc., a masonry contractor in Castle Shannon. He was an avid ice hockey fan, player and coach. Surviving are his wife, DeAnn Schmitt Scabilloni; a son, Nicholas (Gerrica Earnest) two daughters, Lauren Mooney (Mike Malachosky) of New Eagle and Taylor Scabilloni of Ellsworth; four brothers, Paul, Dan, Sam and Matt; a sister, Gail; five grandchildren, Carson, Corey, Kallie, Jace and Kenadee; and many nieces and nephews. Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a son, Ken Mooney, Jr., and a sister, Joan. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where a blessing service will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery. Condolences to kegel funeralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020