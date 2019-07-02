|
|
GANGLOFF ALAN P.
Age 58, of Brighton Heights, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Survived by Kimberly Gangloff and Vicki Gangloff; father of Gregory (Hollea) and Stephanie Gangloff, John (Sammy), Zack and Ryan Buggey; grandfather of Gianna, Jade and Madeline Gangloff, Kelsi, John and Levi Buggey; son of the late Aloysius and Edith Gangloff; brother of Charles Boyd, Doreen Boyd and the late Paul and Jimmy Boyd; survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Boyd; uncle of Sean Boyd and Kim Wilkinson. Retired after 25 years with the Port Authority. Friends received 2 p.m. Wednesday until time of Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019