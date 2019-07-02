Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
ALAN P. GANGLOFF

ALAN P. GANGLOFF Obituary
GANGLOFF ALAN P.

Age 58, of Brighton Heights, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Survived by Kimberly Gangloff and Vicki Gangloff; father of Gregory (Hollea) and Stephanie Gangloff, John (Sammy), Zack and Ryan Buggey; grandfather of Gianna, Jade and Madeline Gangloff, Kelsi, John and Levi Buggey; son of the late Aloysius and Edith Gangloff; brother of Charles Boyd, Doreen Boyd and the late Paul and Jimmy Boyd; survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Boyd; uncle of Sean Boyd and Kim Wilkinson. Retired after 25 years with the Port Authority. Friends received 2 p.m. Wednesday until time of Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019
