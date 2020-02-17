|
|
MANIET ALAN R.
Age 86, of Mercer, previously of Mt. Lebanon, passed away suddenly on February 15, 2020. Born on June 22, 1933, he was the son of the late Lydia and Louis Maniet. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan Maniet; loving father of Alan R. Maniet, Jr., Pamela (Peter) Bellermann, Claudia (Thomas) Tannous, David (Marion) Maniet, Bruce (Alex) Maniet, Suzanne (Bill) Vighetti, and Matthew (Pamela) Maniet; and grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alan was an avid model airplane builder and fisherman. He loved his pets. Services to be held at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020