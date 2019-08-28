Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ALAN RALPH "AL" TIERNO


1952 - 2019
TIERNO ALAN "AL" RALPH

Of Highland Park after a brief illness, on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at the age of 67. Son of the late Lydia Tierno and Andrew Tierno; brother of Anita Carson (Jay), Mark Tierno, and the late Andrea Campbell (survived by Glenn), and Dean Tierno; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and one grandnephew. Al will be remembered for his generosity and readiness to lend a helping hand. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6412 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Friday, August 30th from 6-8 p.m. with reflections at 7:30 p.m. Interment private. Condolences may be expressed at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
