TIERNO ALAN "AL" RALPH
Of Highland Park after a brief illness, on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at the age of 67. Son of the late Lydia Tierno and Andrew Tierno; brother of Anita Carson (Jay), Mark Tierno, and the late Andrea Campbell (survived by Glenn), and Dean Tierno; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and one grandnephew. Al will be remembered for his generosity and readiness to lend a helping hand. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6412 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Friday, August 30th from 6-8 p.m. with reflections at 7:30 p.m. Interment private. Condolences may be expressed at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019