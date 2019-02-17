Home

ALAN S. GOLDSMITH

ALAN S. GOLDSMITH Obituary
GOLDSMITH ALAN S.

Died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Goldsmith; beloved father of Marlene Goldsmith (Bob Savine), Jacqueline (Kwabena) Appiah and Barry (Paula) Goldsmith; brother of Gloria (Max) Schoenbrot; grandfather of Isabel Savine, Kofi (Hannah) Appiah-Madson, Kojo Appiah, Chava Appiah, Jacob Goldsmith and Jordan Goldsmith. Alan was a retired Electrical Engineer at Westinghouse. He loved fishing, tennis, fitness and exercise, the stock market and his family. Services were held at Temple David in Monroeville. Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Contributions may be made to Temple David, 4415 Northen Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146 or Habitat for Humanity, 6435 Frankstown Avenue, Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
