FORMAN ALAN STANTON

Age 74, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Coconut Creek, Florida. Beloved husband of Lois Berman Forman; loving father of Sean Forman (Pamela) and Nicholas Forman (Sheryl); grandfather of Jonah, Lila, Scott, Spencer, and Micah; and brother of Libby Lee Forman Zal. Born and raised in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Alan earned a Bachelor's degree from Geneva College and played on the school's tennis team. He served in the US Army Reserves and worked for the Social Security Administration for 35 years. He lived in Pittsburgh before moving to Florida in 2009. Alan was active at Parkway Jewish Center where he served as a board member. He also coached his sons' soccer and baseball teams and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Services at Homewood Cemetery Chapel, 1599 S. Dallas Avenue, Squirrel Hill on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation at cemetery chapel one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.) Interment immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alan's memory may be made to Parkway Jewish Center, 300 Princeton Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 or Hadassah Wynmoor c/o Bernice Riback, 2802 Victoria Way #F3, Coconut Creek, FL 33066. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com