Age 82, of Jefferson Hills passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born on January 29, 1937, son of the late Edith and Wade Hecht. He was the beloved husband of Linda Hecht for 41 years; loving father of Corinne (Jeff Ryan) Griffin, Alan W. (Cathy) Hecht Jr., Todd (Antoinette) Hecht, Wendy (Brian) Hultman, Kirsten (Larry) Berger, Mary Katherine Hecht, Michelle (Jay) Kotlinski, Kristy Hecht; cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and dear brother of David, Bill the late Bob. Alan was devoted to his Lord, wife, family, and church family at Jefferson United Presbyterian. He was a retired Port Authority bus driver and proud US Air Force Veteran. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Family and friends are welcome on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A celebration of Alan's life will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jefferson United Presbyterian Church, 716 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, PA 15025, officiated by Dr. Larry Ruby. EVERYBODY PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson United Presbyterian Church. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:

