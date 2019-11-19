|
HORNBAKE, JR. ALAN W. "SKIP"
Age 69, of North Huntingdon on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home. He was born May 2, 1950, in Charleroi a son of the late Alan W. Sr. and Vi (Rice) Hornbake. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a senior field inspector for Bechtel Betis of West Mifflin. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon. Veteran of the Marine Corp serving during Vietnam War where he served as a "Tunnel Rat" with the First Battalion Hotel Company 226. He was a member of the Marine Corps Veterans Association and it's Honor Guard; also a member of the White Oak VFW. Skip was an avid Penn State fan. He was a true American Patriot with a fondness for History. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maryann Peterson. Surviving are his loving wife of 36 years, Teresa (Garner) Hornbake; father to Brian Smith, of San Diego, CA, Thomas (Susan) Gauthier, of Gibson, Corey (Jensen) Hornbake, of Lafayette Hill: grandfather to Kasie Hickman, Daniel and William Gauthier, Dillon Smith, Brantley and Jaxton Hornbake; a niece, Tracie Powell and a cousin, Judie White and her family. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Interment will follow in the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to the Vietnam Vets of America, 8719 Colesville Road Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910, www.vva.org. To send on line condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019