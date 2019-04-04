Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Broadway Alliance Church
REV. ALAN W. THOMPSON


REV. ALAN W. THOMPSON


1953 - 2019
REV. ALAN W. THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON REV. ALAN W.

Age 65, of East McKeesport, formerly of Butler, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born November 18, 1953 in West Palm Beach, Florida; son of the late Donald and Joan Thompson. He answered the Lord's call on his life into ministry with the Christian Missionary Alliance, serving for the last 6 ½ years as pastor at the Broadway Alliance Church in East McKeesport. He was a humble man with a true servant's heart, as evidenced by the love and respect he was shown not only from his congregation, but the community at large. He also enjoyed volunteering as a chaplain at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh; he is survived by his loving wife of over 34 years Teri M. Thompson; children Christine Thompson of Butler, Nicole (Jason) Rath of Butler, Patrick (Leah) King of Pittsburgh and Megan Patton of Butler; eight grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway Ave. East McKeesport. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Broadway Alliance Church with Rev. Timothy McGarvey officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Broadway Alliance Church, 1000 Broadway Ave, East McKeesport to help pay for the new carpeting, a cause very near and dear to Pastor Al's heart. For online condolences, please visit 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
