On Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Francine Kaplan Lefkowitz; loving father of Curtis (Kelly and wife Annick-France), Gail, David (Dawn Haberlach); dear grandfather of Maylis Tournissac-Lefkowitz, Sidoine Tournissac-Lefkowitz, and Rebecca Lefkowitz. A Memorial Service was held at Rodef Shalom Temple. The family will sit shiva at Rodef Shalom Temple, 4905 Fifth Avenue (at Morewood), Pittsburgh, PA 15213 on Monday, November 11, 2019, and Tuesday November 12, 2019, evenings. Minyan will be at 6:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC,. family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019