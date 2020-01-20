Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
ALBA JEAN WEAVER

ALBA JEAN WEAVER Obituary
WEAVER ALBA JEAN

Alba Jean Weaver, 86, of Mamont, received her eternal reward on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack Weaver and mother to the late Jeffrey Weaver, Sherry (David) Hofmeister, of Glasgow, KY, and Greg (Lynda) Weaver, of Apollo. Grandmother to Kristen (James) Clements, of Glasgow, KY, Stephen (Steffany) Hofmeister, of Clarksville, TN, Matthew Hofmeister, of Burlington, KY, and Lucas and Adam Weaver, of Apollo. Great-grandmother to James David, John Marshall and Henry Clements, and Paxton, Brooks, Maddox and the late Drake Hofmeister. Alba was a longtime member of both Beulah Presbyterian Church in Churchill and Delmont Presbyterian Church. She served as a past Queen of the Daughters of the Nile, and was a longtime member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adeline chorus and also loved arts, crafts and especially floral arrangements. Most of all, she will be remembered for her devotion and selfless caregiving to her family. Funeral arrangements will be handled by VAIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the funeral home, with the Reverend Lanny Mellinger of Pine Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo, officiating. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont will be private. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
