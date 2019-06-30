Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard Church
ALBERT A. CARETTO Obituary
CARETTO ALBERT A.

Age 91, of Valencia, formerly of Gibsonia and Shaler, on June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne (McGrath) Kilbourn Caretto and the late Virginia (Ahman) Caretto; loving mother of Joseph Caretto and Ann Caretto; brother of the late Gloria Gosline. Friends received Monday, July 8, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Richard Church. A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and University of Rochester, Al was a longtime Professor of Chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University. A lifelong sailor, he competed in races on Deep Creek Lake with his boat, the Flying Scot. www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
