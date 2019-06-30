|
CARETTO ALBERT A.
Age 91, of Valencia, formerly of Gibsonia and Shaler, on June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne (McGrath) Kilbourn Caretto and the late Virginia (Ahman) Caretto; loving mother of Joseph Caretto and Ann Caretto; brother of the late Gloria Gosline. Friends received Monday, July 8, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Richard Church. A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and University of Rochester, Al was a longtime Professor of Chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University. A lifelong sailor, he competed in races on Deep Creek Lake with his boat, the Flying Scot. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019