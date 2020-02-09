Home

ALBERT A. OLSHENSKE

ALBERT A. OLSHENSKE Obituary
OLSHENSKE ALBERT A.

Albert A. Olshenske, 83, of Valencia, PA passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born April 30, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA. A US Army veteran, Albert worked as an Insurance Broker in Pittsburgh for over 60 years. He was a volunteer baseball coach and loved all Pittsburgh sports. Albert spent his winters in Cape Coral, FL. Albert is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Suzanne; three children, Al (Jill), Amy (Pearse) Mackle, and Doug (Kara); eight grandchildren, Logan and Abby, Colin and Ryan Mackle, and Maggie, Jack, Ben, Luke and sister Judy Andrews. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Hope Hospice Healthcare 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909. Online condolences can be made at coralridgefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
