Albert A. Olshenske, 83, of Valencia, PA passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born April 30, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA. A US Army veteran, Albert worked as an Insurance Broker in Pittsburgh for over 60 years. He was a volunteer baseball coach and loved all Pittsburgh sports. Albert spent his winters in Cape Coral, FL. Albert is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Suzanne; three children, Al (Jill), Amy (Pearse) Mackle, and Doug (Kara); eight grandchildren, Logan and Abby, Colin and Ryan Mackle, and Maggie, Jack, Ben, Luke and sister Judy Andrews. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Hope Hospice Healthcare 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909. Online condolences can be made at coralridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020