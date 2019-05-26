ZOTTOLA ALBERT A. "ZOOT"

Of Allison Park, on Friday, May 24, 2019, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Helen A. Zottola; father of Anthony Zottola (Diane), Linda Boland (Richard), Raymond Zottola (Cynthia), Paul Zottola (Catherine), and Lisa Raines (Elester); grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 36; brother of the late Caroline Autore, Mary Viccari, Rose Atanasio, Sam Zottola, and Louis Zottola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Al proudly served his country as a Combat Medic during WWII. He was Staff Sergeant at the Battle of the Bulge under General George S. Patton and earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during his three years of combat. He also participated in the liberation of Buchenwald concentration camp and assisted in the medical treatment of those liberated. Upon discharge, he worked for Conrail for 42 years, retiring as General Foreman at Conway Yards. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut St., Shadyside, on Tuesday, from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where the funeral will commence on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.