REMP ALBERT ANTHONY

Age 86, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on April 6, 2019 after many battles with cancer. Al was husband to the late Marilyn Salera Remp; father of Donna (Patrick) Nolan and Linda (Paul) Kraus both of Pittsburgh, PA. He was grandfather "Pappap" to Larry and Clay Kraus, Megan Stoltz and great-grandfather to Harper Stoltz. Al was a USMC Veteran in the Korean War. He was in the cigar business for over 50 years and will be missed by all his friends and cigar-loving followers. Following cremation, private arrangements will occur in Pittsburgh, PA. Online guestbook at:

