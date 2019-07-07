LEMANSKI ALBERT BERNARD

Age 82, passed into the arms of his savior, Lord Jesus Christ on July 5 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the third child and only son of Bernard and Frances (Buczkowski), from La Salle, IL. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jean (Lamboley), of Peru IL; and his children, Linda (Porter) Blakemore, Laura (Bruce) Milavec, Larry (Raquel) Lemanski, and Gary (Cheryl) Lemanski. Albert will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Jenna, Ashley, Emily, and Drew; and his two sisters, Sylvia (Don, deceased) Layne and Adel (James) Elliott. After attending local schools in La Salle, Albert enrolled in the University of Illinois and earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. After two years in industry, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and earned a commission as an Engineering Officer. He served throughout his 20-year naval career in the field of procurement and maintenance of naval ship systems. While serving, Albert earned an advanced degree in Electrical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA and an BA from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. Shortly into his naval career, Albert married Jean. Albert credited her with embracing the role of a military wife and taking the lead in raising their four children, instilling the characteristics necessary for each of them to earn their own success later in life. Albert was left to fix toys, repair household equipment, patiently explain math and science to the children, and coach their athletic teams. After retiring from the Navy in 1980, Albert and family moved to the Pittsburgh area, where he was employed by local industry, primarily focusing on the development of technical documentation and providing customer training worldwide. With their children gone from home, Albert and Jean were able to use their new-found time to enjoy extended travel and attendance at various collegiate sporting events (especially March Madness). He also enjoyed following his favorite teams (the Cubbies and Notre Dame football), working the NY Times crossword puzzle (only Mon through Wed), being around animals, doing yard work, and presenting personalized gifts at family Christmas gatherings.