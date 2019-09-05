|
|
TELIPSKY ALBERT C.
Age 77, of McKees Rocks, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Lois Telipsky; loving father of Robert J. (Beth) Telipsky and Dawn (Dr. Michael) Heinle; cherished grandfather of Lauren, Dominick, Anthony and Brady Heinle and Marisa, Alex and Samantha Telipsky; adoring older brother to the late Marie Zieger; and adopted PapPap of Drew and Brooke Zieger. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 12:00 p.m. SATURDAY, September 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's of Hungary Parish, 1 Grove Place, Pgh., PA 15236. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's name to the Pittsburgh Community Foodbank, online at: pittsburghfoodbank.org, or mail to: 1 North Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019