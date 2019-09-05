Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT TELIPSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT C. TELIPSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT C. TELIPSKY Obituary
TELIPSKY ALBERT C.

Age 77, of McKees Rocks, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Lois Telipsky; loving father of Robert J. (Beth) Telipsky and Dawn (Dr. Michael) Heinle; cherished grandfather of Lauren, Dominick, Anthony and Brady Heinle and Marisa, Alex and Samantha Telipsky; adoring older brother to the late Marie Zieger; and adopted PapPap of Drew and Brooke Zieger. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 12:00 p.m. SATURDAY, September 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's of Hungary Parish, 1 Grove Place, Pgh., PA 15236. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's name to the Pittsburgh Community Foodbank, online at: pittsburghfoodbank.org, or mail to: 1 North Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.