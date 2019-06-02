SMITH, JR. ALBERT E. "AL"

Age 59, of Summerville, formerly of Elizabeth Township. Husband of Lee Rice Smith, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service will be Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W 3rd S. St., Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Water Missions at watermission.org, Meals on Wheels, 111 Waring St., Summerville, SC 29483, or a . Al was born on April 26, 1960 in McKeesport, PA. Son of the late Albert E. Smith, Sr. and Evelyn Smith, he received his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry from Penn State University. He retired from Giant Cement in Harleyville, SC. Al enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved cooking on the grill. Survivors in addition to his wife, Lee, of 30 years are one son, Albert "Bert" E. Smith III, of Denver, CO; two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Smith, of Bonney Lake, WA, and Mollie Catherine Smith, of Summerville; four sisters, Lyn Gemperle (David), of Cranberry Township, PA, Diana Webber (Jeff), of Ashland, OH, Rita Siano (Joe), of Zelienople, PA, and Theresa Jacobs (Mark), of Boston, PA; mother-in-law, Liz Rice, of Tupelo, MS; sister-in-law, Lynn Audenaert (Bill), of Madison, AL; two brothers-in-law, Rob Rice (Linda) and Bill Rice, both of Tupelo, MS; two aunts, Rita Hansen, of Elizabeth, PA, and Ann O'Har (Doug), of Pleasant Hills, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. Arrangements by JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 South Main St.,Summerville, SC 29483. (843)873-4040.