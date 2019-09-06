Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
ALBERT EMMANUEL "AL" HOSTETTER


1928 - 2019
ALBERT EMMANUEL "AL" HOSTETTER Obituary
HOSTETTER ALBERT "AL" EMMANUEL

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, age 91, of Ross Twp., passed from this life into the presence of his Savior. He was the beloved husband of the late Mildred J. Hostetter; father of Nathan Joel (Joanne) Hostetter, Stephen Mark Hostetter and the late Faith Hostetter-Bohnke; father-in-law of Robert Bohnke; brother of Jonathan Edwin Hostetter, Bernina (Gordon) Danielson, Sarah Hostetter, and the late Rev. Benjamin David Hostetter; grandfather of Megan (Jared) Friend, Benjamin (Randi) Hostetter, Emma (Ricky) Rosenthal, Robert Bohnke and Jordan Hostetter; great-grandfather of Brendan, Jake and Taleigha. Al attended the University of Michigan and was a graduate of Lehigh University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked with U.S. Steel in the American Bridge Division for the majority of his career. Albert was a member of Memorial Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church and served in various church ministries, with a special passion for singing in the choir, throughout his life. He was a humble man who loved the Lord and his family and in turn, was dearly loved. Friends will be received Sunday, September 8th, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 11:00 am. www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
