PAYNE, JR. ALBERT ERNEST
Age 85, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Albert Ernest Payne and Margaret (Hickey) Payne; beloved husband of the late Patricia W. Payne; loving father of Pamela M. (William) Johnson, Gregory "Todd" Payne, and Albert E. "Chip" (Tammy) Payne III; grandfather of Ashley E. (Greg) Simpson, Bradley S. (Kristen) Payne, Patricia E. Payne, and Colton T. Payne; great-grandfather of Holden Simpson, and Lucas, Carter and Jackson Payne. Albert was a retired school teacher with the City of Pittsburgh School District. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a pitcher for the Panthers Baseball Team. He was also a veteran of the Army ROTC, serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserve. Albert was also a 32 Degree Mason, a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, as well as a member of the Presbyterian Church. Family and friends will be welcomed on August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., for a Memorial Gathering in the Liberty Hills Clubhouse, 100 Liberty Lane, Freedom, PA 15042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster College, C/O Institutional Advancement, 319 S. Market St., New Wilmington, PA 16172. Arrangements by SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, Coraopolis 412-264-3050.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019