FLICKINGER ALBERT F.

Age 82, of Plum, on Friday, May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary M. (Donnick) Flickinger and the late Gertrude Elaine Flickinger; loving father of Donald (Rosanne) Flickinger, Valerie (Michael) Coscarelli, Albert R. Flickinger and Tracey (Decio) Rapali; grandfather of Jamie, Dana, Chelsea, Bryan, Kristina, Haylee and Mia; great-grandfather of John and Juliette; brother of the late Donald Flickinger; brother-in-law of Carol Flickinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Albert was a member of Plum Borough Council for sixteen years, served on Plum Municipal Authority and was instrumental with the late Mayor Franci in founding Plum EMS. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Joy Church. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. If desired, the Flickinger family suggest memorials to a .