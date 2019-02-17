Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
ALBERT F. STREYLE


1923 - 2019
ALBERT F. STREYLE Obituary
STREYLE ALBERT F.

Of Indiana Twp., on February 14, 2019. Mr. Streyle was the beloved husband of Grace C. Elbeck Streyle; father of Deborah Merkle (Dennis), Daniel Streyle (Jennifer), and the late Burnell Kehr; grandfather of Lauren Worley, Sara Merkle, Christopher Merkle; great-grandfather of Lorelei and Genevieve Worley. Services and Interment were Private. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at:


www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
