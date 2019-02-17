|
STREYLE ALBERT F.
Of Indiana Twp., on February 14, 2019. Mr. Streyle was the beloved husband of Grace C. Elbeck Streyle; father of Deborah Merkle (Dennis), Daniel Streyle (Jennifer), and the late Burnell Kehr; grandfather of Lauren Worley, Sara Merkle, Christopher Merkle; great-grandfather of Lorelei and Genevieve Worley. Services and Interment were Private. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019