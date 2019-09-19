|
SNIDER, JR. ALBERT H.
Who was born on July 20, 1926 to Albert H. and Metta Marie in Fairmont, WV, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 surrounded with the love of his immediate family. He has now joined his beloved wife, Madonna Jean, in eternity. He is survived by his loving daughters, Shelley R. Palmer (Arthur) and Pamela J. Norton (Thomas); and grandchildren, Brittany, Blake, and Kelley Norton. In 1944, he entered the United States Army serving as Rifleman with Company "G" 35th Infantry Regiment on Philippine Island. With the declaration of the end of WWII, he was sent to Japan to engage in military police activity. He took great pride in reminiscing about this period in his life. After discharge, Albert began a career in bus maintenance initially with Trailways and later with Greyhound. With time, he became a bus driver carrying passengers to most of the major cities in the northeast. He then met and married his beloved Donna. For 41 years, they enjoyed a deep and loving relationship. Touring and camping the sites of America gave Albert and Donna great joy in taking their family to 42 states. He retired in 1986 having driven his passengers safely for 34 years. During Albert's years of retirement, he spent his days repairing small appliances, training his Golden Retriever, Angel, and traveling with relatives. In 2000, he suddenly lost the love of his life, Donna. His beautiful smile and inviting demeanor resulted in many friends, whose relationships he held dearly. Wherever he went, he embraced life and enjoyed it to the fullest. His grandchildren were a vital presence in Pappal's life in bringing him much love, laughter and pride. Albert will be missed dearly by all of those whose lives he touched. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Dutilh United Methodist Church, 1270 Dutilh Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, with Rev. Tom Parkinson, officiating. In remembrance of Albert and his lifestyle, please make an effort to "Pay It Forward" to others by providing a small service or kind gesture. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019