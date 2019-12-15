|
DEMJAN ALBERT J.
Age 94, of Upper Saint Clair, passed away on November 16, 2019. As a member of the greatest generation, he served in WWII and the Korean War. Loving husband of 70 years to Norma (Florcassie) Demjan; father of Albert James (Christine) Demjan, Diane (Dale) Collins and Karen (Bill) Collins; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. No Visitation. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Capistran Church on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019