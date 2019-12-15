Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Capistran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT DEMJAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT J. DEMJAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT J. DEMJAN Obituary
DEMJAN ALBERT J.

Age 94, of Upper Saint Clair, passed away on November 16, 2019. As a member of the greatest generation, he served in WWII and the Korean War. Loving husband of 70 years to Norma (Florcassie) Demjan; father of Albert James (Christine) Demjan, Diane (Dale) Collins and Karen (Bill) Collins; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. No Visitation. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Capistran Church on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now