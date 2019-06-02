KILLINGER ALBERT J.

KILLINGER ALBERT J.

Age 89, of Shaler Twp., died Thursday, May 30,2019. Albert was a Navy veteran serving from 1946-1951. He graduated from Carnegie Tech (CMU), earned his Professional Engineer's License and worked as a mechanical engineer for ALCOA. He is the beloved husband of Joan Butler for 60 years; father of Sue (Hal) English of Allison Park, PA and Amy (Peter) Garcia of Carlisle, PA; also proud grandpa of Garrett English, Alex Garcia, Jayson English, Callie Garcia; and his much loved grand-dogs. He is also survived by two sisters, Miriam Crichley of Pittsburgh, PA and Lois Walters of Holtville, CA and brother-in-law, Dick Butler of Pittsburgh. Preceded in death by his sister, Jean Rubin of Holtville, CA. Friends will be received on Saturday, June 8, 2019 (his 90th birthday) from 10-11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 910 North Ave., Millvale, PA, immediately followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave. Ste. E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.