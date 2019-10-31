|
LEHMAN ALBERT J. "AL"
Passed away at the age of 93, on October 26, 2019, with the comfort of his family by his side. Al was employed as a sign painter at U.S. Steel Corp for over 40 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, enlisting at the age of 17 and participating in combat as a gunner in WWII and also engaged in the Korean conflict. Al loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He was a hard working, generous, gentle, kind man who loved to laugh. Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Juliana Lehman; his beloved wife, Jeannie Lehman; his son, David Lehman; and his sisters, Sr. Fidelis Lehman (Ann) and Mary Smith. Al is survived by his daughters, Frances Ann (Tom) Barclay and Linda (Michael) Halchak; Also five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends welcome Saturday 9-11:30 a.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Good Shepherd Church on Saturday at 12:00 noon. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019