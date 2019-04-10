|
PAVLIK ALBERT J.
Age 92, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Marian (O'Shea) Pavlik; loving father of Amy (late Lee) Minter, Bridgette (Bill) Kolano and Greg (Paige) Pavlik; cherished grandfather of Shea, Colin, Adriana and Aurelia; brother of Frances Flanagan, and the late Elaine Pavlik and Rosemarie Stevenson. No Visitation. Service and Interment private. The family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to , 301 Grant St., Ste. 900, Pgh., PA 15222. Arrangements by WEDDELL - AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019