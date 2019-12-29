|
|
PELUSO, JR. ALBERT J. "CHIP"
Age 57, of Zelienople, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, while under the care of Allegheny General Hospital. Born on October 30, 1962, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Albert J. Peluso, Sr., and Joan M. Gatesman Peluso. Chip loved baseball and enjoyed coaching, especially his sons. He was heavily involved in the Zelienople Harmony Athletic Association. He retired from UPS after 31 years. He enjoyed his retirement by traveling and spending time with his friends and large Italian family. He also loved spending time with his beloved dogs, Junior and Penny. Chip will be remembered for his humor, his strong work ethic, and his dedication to his family. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 31 years, Cynthia James Peluso, whom he married on May 28, 1988; his sons, Derek (Katie) Peluso of Mt. Lebanon and Ryan Peluso of Zelienople; and his sisters, Joni (Butch) Spagnolo and Marilyn (Christian) Jorgenson, both of Shaler Twp. In addition to his parents, Chip was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Peluso. Friends will be received from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople, PA 16063. He will be laid to rest at St. Gregory Cemetery in Zelienople. Memorial donations may be made in Chip's honor to the , Four Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Ave., Ste. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:
www.boylanfuneralservices.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019