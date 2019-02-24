PUGLIANO ALBERT J. "BUTCH"

Age 66, of Monroeville, passed away on February 21, 2019, after battling his illness with great dignity. Loving son of Dorothy (Miholovich) Pugliano and the late Albert James Pugliano; devoted father of Chad and Todd (Marita) Pugliano; doting grandfather to Jaden Pugliano; proud brother of Gary (Kelly) Pugliano; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Butch earned his degree in hotel and restaurant management and went on to manage and own several local businesses. He excelled at table side cooking and being a maitre d'. Butch enjoyed sports, golf, fine wine and food, and the culinary experience. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 1-7 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing service will be held Monday 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at Pugliano's Restaurant in Plum. jobefuneralhome.com.