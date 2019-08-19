Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ALBERT J. "AL" THEIN


1958 - 2019
ALBERT J. "AL" THEIN Obituary
THEIN ALBERT "AL" J.

Age 61, of Reserve Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019.  Husband of the late Shelley Thein; loving father of Jessica L. Moeller (Ben) and the late Jennifer L. Thein; proud Pap-Pap Al of J.J., Bella, Aryanna and Ally; son of Albert and Mildred Thein; brother of Cindy Adair (James) and Daniel Thein.  Friends will be received from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 512 Grant Ave., Millvale, (412-821-2940), where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Condolences may be shared at healyhahnfuneralhome.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
