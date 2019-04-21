Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT YURINKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT J. YURINKO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALBERT J. YURINKO Obituary
YURINKO ALBERT J.

Age 84, of Delmont, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born April 23, 1934 in Braddock, to the late Steven and Mary Yurinko. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine C. "Gerry" Gottron Yurinko; brother Steven Jurinko; and sisters, Helen Wessel and Mary Yurinko. Albert was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church in Delmont. He enjoyed the beach, fishing, bowling, and playing horseshoes. He loved his Pittsburgh sports teams, but loved watching his grandchildren's sports even more. Albert is survived by his daughters, Joan Yurinko of VA and Carol (Don "Snuffy") Carter of North Huntingdon; sons, Albert M. (Marcy) Yurinko of Salem Twp., Paul J. (Deborah) Yurinko of Export, and John D. (Gina) Yurinko of Export; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marlene Gottron; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 22 at BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial donations may be directed to the church at 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. 


bash-niedfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now