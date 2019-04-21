YURINKO ALBERT J.

Age 84, of Delmont, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born April 23, 1934 in Braddock, to the late Steven and Mary Yurinko. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine C. "Gerry" Gottron Yurinko; brother Steven Jurinko; and sisters, Helen Wessel and Mary Yurinko. Albert was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church in Delmont. He enjoyed the beach, fishing, bowling, and playing horseshoes. He loved his Pittsburgh sports teams, but loved watching his grandchildren's sports even more. Albert is survived by his daughters, Joan Yurinko of VA and Carol (Don "Snuffy") Carter of North Huntingdon; sons, Albert M. (Marcy) Yurinko of Salem Twp., Paul J. (Deborah) Yurinko of Export, and John D. (Gina) Yurinko of Export; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marlene Gottron; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 22 at BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial donations may be directed to the church at 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.

