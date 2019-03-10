Home

Born August 16, 1937 in Coraopolis. Died as a retired resident of Fort Myers, Florida, Sunday, March 3, at 81 years-old. He honorably served in the US ARMY and then joined the Coraopolis Fire Department until being critically injured by an unfortunate accident while answering a fire call. He worked many years for Cornell and Moon school districts after recovering from his injuries; he was predeceased by his father Albert Sr.; his mother Catherine Moser Hoover, both of Coraopolis; his sister Roberta Weir of Lady Lake, Florida; surviving him are his loving wife Elvira Hoover; and his proud two sons Dwight Hoover of Coraopolis and Eduardo Hoover Sr. of Fort Myers; the father of Albert's three grateful grandchildren, Eduardo Hoover, Jr.; Ashley Hoover-Martin and Chelsea Thomas. Blessing him also are his five wonderful great-grandchildren. A reverent memorial service will be held for burial of his ashes at the Coraopolis Cemetery at a later date this summer.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
