PAPA ALBERT L. "ANGIE"
Age 76, of Pittsburgh, on February 7th. Father of Erin O'Connor; Pap-Pap of Matthew, Austin, Danny and Chesney; former husband of Joan McDonagh Papa; brother of Toni Martelli, Michael Papa, the late Arlene Seth and the late Thomas Papa; father-in-law of Jeffrey O'Connor; and life long friend of Babs Wittig. Visitation Friday, February 15th, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC., 425 Brownsville Rd., Mount Oliver. Burial Tuesday, February 19th, 1 p.m., National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. For more info and condolences:
www.timothykslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019