|
|
SAUERLAND ALBERT L.
Age 79, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, of Whitehall. Husband of the late Mary Jane (Berringer); father of Mary Jean Beveridge, Albert L., Jr., Raymond and Edward Sauerland; grandfather of Stephanie and John, Jr. Beveridge; brother of Johanna Formoso, Clara Schmaltz and Art Sauerland. Also survived by his faithful companion, Ariel. Albert was a Navy Veteran. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019